Courtesy Hannah Godwin/Instagram

A new chapter! Bachelor in Paradise couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour purchased a new home together in San Diego and moved into their new digs in November. The engaged reality stars relocated from Los Angeles to the Bachelor Nation stud’s hometown, and they seem so excited over the big step.

“Honestly, I kind of want to cry right now,” the Alabama native, 25, gushed in a YouTube video posted on November 23. “I just feel emotional and so excited, so grateful, so thankful.”

The adorable duo first announced their big news on October 30 while packing up their old place. “In other news … we got a house!!!” Hannah captioned an Instagram photo that showed her chugging wine while Dylan, 26, watched. “I’m freaking out and so, so, soooo excited! Packing is going well, and I’m lucky that we are such a balanced team LOL.”

Once they made the transition, it was clear they are smitten over their new digs. “Forever roomie,” the model gushed over her fiancée via Instagram on November 9. “Moved into our new zip code today. More decor content coming soooon. Thanks for all the positive vibes.”

Hannah and Dylan got engaged during the season 6 finale of Paradise in 2019. It’s been a crazy year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the Bachelor Nation couple is making the most of things. The former Bachelor contestant exclusively told Life & Style in July the pair are “really enjoying being engaged” and “spending this quality time together.”

“We both have a hard time saying no to things sometimes, so being forced to essentially stay at home for a while really gave us the chance to see how we are together without a million things going on around us,” Hannah added. “It has definitely brought us closer together.”

Besides their new home keeping them busy, the two have simply been enjoying their day to day lives. “We’ve been cooking a lot, going on runs … and seeing more nature/sunsets than we ever have,” the blonde beauty continued. “I’ve found that I’ve been super creative and focusing on making more YouTube videos, which I love doing!”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Hannah and Dylan. Keep scrolling to see photos of their San Diego home.