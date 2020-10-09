Down the aisle! Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin’s wedding to fiancé Dylan Barbour will have a “hint of Parisian” flair, the reality babe exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Alabama native, 25, who got engaged to Dylan, 26, during the finale of season 6 in 2019, definitely has her sights set on a certain vibe. “I’d say decor-wise, I’m a mix between timeless, earthy and a hint of Parisian!” she dishes about their big day.

Other Bachelor Nation couples, like JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers and Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, were forced to postpone their weddings due to social distancing and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although Hannah didn’t divulge exactly when she and the California native plan to walk down the aisle, it sounds like they want to do it surrounded by all of their family and friends.

“Ideally, we want it to feel as personal as possible! That might include a medium to big size party with all of the close friends and family we have,” explains the former Bachelor contestant from Colton Underwood’s season.

The model teases there will be stars from the Bachelor franchise who run in their social “circle” on the guest list, but she stayed hush-hush on the possibility of host Chris Harrison officiating their big day. The ABC personality has married many past couples from the show. While Hannah says she and Dylan “love” Chris, she adds, “He’s a busy guy.”

The Paradise duo has been going strong over one year after leaving the beach in Mexico. They recently relocated to Dylan’s hometown of San Diego, and Hannah divulged on Instagram that they are currently house-hunting together.

The content creator shared the secret to their strong bond. “Everyone always says this, but I find that communication is truly so so important in a relationship,” she explains. “We both have safe spaces to say whatever’s on our mind and that in turn helps us become stronger! Plus we both get around five to ten deep belly laughs in a day so that can’t hurt!”

The adorable pair are living happily ever after following their time on the reality dating show, but they’re both still very involved members of Bachelor Nation.

Hannah will not only be “tuning” in to watch Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette — see spoilers here! — but she’s also crashing virtual watch parties with RumHaven, which has also helped inspire her and Dylan’s date nights.

“We’ve definitely been spending more time in the kitchen these days, and it’s been a lot of fun trying out new recipes. Dylan handles the food and I handle the cocktails!” Hannah says about how she and her man have been spending their time in quarantine. “My go-to has been RumHaven … I’ve even crafted a signature cocktail now, which I like to call Hannah’s Haven! Just mix equal parts RumHaven, watermelon juice and grapefruit sparkling water in a glass with ice.”

Hannah and Dylan are living in their own paradise!