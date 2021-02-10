Just as the sound of wedding bells finally got closer for former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and her longtime fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, they were forced to push back their June 2020 nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So when are the Texas residents getting married? Their new wedding date was rescheduled for May 2021, but the season 12 stars admitted they may need to postpone yet again.

“Let me just tell you, when I had to postpone the first time, I said no matter what, I’m getting married in 2021,” JoJo explained to Hollywood Life in February 2021. However, their venue is only allowing a maximum of 10 guests for the foreseeable future.

“We’re kind of in a place now where we’re realizing that even when May rolls around, that it still might not be open enough to have a safe, normal-ish wedding where family and friends can travel in and we can have what we’ve been working on and planning for so long to have,” Jordan added. “So, it’s looking more likely than not, that we are going to have to postpone.”

Delaying their nuptials the first time proved to be more complicated than they thought. “Our wedding planner actually called me and was like, ‘Hey, where’s your head at with everything?’” the reality TV starlet explained during an Instagram Live with Chris Harrison and his girlfriend, Lauren Zima back in March. “And I was like, ‘Well, we’re good. Like, we’re just going to wait till the last minute to see if we need to reschedule.’ And she said to us that, ‘Totally hear you, but the problem with that is that your venue now is starting to book up through up until 2021.’”

JoJo added, “Now I’m starting to feel that sort of, like, anxiety about it. But we had a good conversation today about how to deal with it, and it’s kind of like where we’re at — and you can speak to this too, [Jordan] — we would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So if it can’t happen the way we want it to happen, we’ll do it when we can.”

Brian To/Variety/Shutterstock

It’s been a long time coming for the duo, who got engaged during JoJo’s season of the ABC series back in 2016.