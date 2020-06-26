Courtesy JoJo Fletcher/Instagram

So much yes! JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers’ Dallas home is earthy, chic and perfectly fits their fun personalities. The Bachelorette and former NFL quarterback are no strangers to home renovations, considering they have been flipping houses around their home state of Texas since appearing on the reality dating show. They even had their own reno series, Cash Pad.

JoJo and Jordan moved into their new digs right before Christmas in December 2019 and have been busy updating every inch of the place.

“It was a CRAZY past few days … but we somehow pulled it together. Our first Christmas in our new home, and our last as an ‘engaged’ couple,” JoJo shared on Instagram at the time. The Bachelor Nation couple was set to get married in June 2020 but had to postpone another year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the Battle of the Fittest Couples hosts were devastated over putting off their nuptials, they celebrated the day by doing even more work in their house.

“Today was going to be our wedding day. We were supposed to be husband [and] wife by now and paint the town with all our favorite people. Instead we are painting a laundry room!” Jordan wrote on Instagram on June 13. “At least she still has some white (paint) on … I would be just as happy saying I do right here covered in paint, [but] our dream wedding will have to wait just a little longer, I guess.”

JoJo has been flipping properties since before appearing on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2015, and she exclusively dished to Life & Style that Jordan jumped right on board following The Bachelorette.

“It’s great! When Jordan and I got together, he knew that was what I did for a living. He was stoked because he’s like that — he’s a man,” she explained. “He likes getting in there, building things, tearing things down. Demo day is his favorite day. So, he comes in there, gets his hands dirty, and he’s really great actually to bounce design ideas off of. He’s very good at it.”

The two obviously found their calling. Keep scrolling to take a tour of their Dallas home!