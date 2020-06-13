Dreaming of the day! Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher marked what would have been her wedding day with fiancé Jordan Rodgers on Instagram. The couple revealed in March they were waiting until the last minute to decide whether or not to postpone the nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us!” the 29-year-old wrote on June 13. “As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day.”

The Cash Pad host also hinted at a rescheduled wedding date next year. “Even though I don’t get to marry you [today] @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. ⁣2021, we [really] can’t wait for you.”

JoJo and Jordan, 31, spoke about the possibility of delaying their wedding on Chris Harrison and girlfriend Lauren Zima‘s Instagram series Group Date. She revealed she spoke with their wedding planner who empathized with their desire to wait it out as long as possible — but also urged them to make a decision because venues were already filling up.

“We would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So, if it can’t happen the way we want it to happen, we’ll do it when we can,” JoJo said in March, after which her fiancé joked, “It’s been four years, so what’s another year?”

The couple got engaged on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. Jordan proposed a second time — in a more conventional fashion — while the dynamic duo was looking at wedding venues in August 2019.

“The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU,” JoJo wrote on a photo of the couple at the time. “And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for.”

We can’t wait to see what (revised) plans the happy couple has in store for next year’s nuptials.