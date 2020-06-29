From ‘Bachelor’ Contestant to Leading Lady: See How JoJo Fletcher Has Transformed Through the Years

From Bachelor contestant to house flipper, JoJo Fletcher has become a huge star in Bachelor Nation. The former Bachelorette’s transformation through the years proves she’s just getting even more gorgeous.

The Texas native first appeared as a contestant vying for Ben Higgins’ heart during season 20. She and the Indiana native had a devastating split after he told her (and winner Lauren Bushnell) that he was in love with her. After finishing as the runner-up, she became season 12’s leading lady.

She fell hard for Jordan Rodgers, and they got engaged during the finale in Phuket, Thailand. The Fletch designer and former pro quarterback have been waiting for nearly four years to tie the knot. Sadly, their wedding, which was supposed to take place in June 2020, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy ‘what would have been wedding day’ to us! As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day,” the starlet wrote on June 13. “Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy, @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. 2021, we reallyyyy can’t wait for you.”

It’s easy to see the couple is just as smitten over each other as the day they got engaged. Jordan even re-proposed to the Baylor grad in August 2019. “The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for,” JoJo gushed over her man.

Since their appearance on the reality dating show, JoJo and Jordan have gone on to star in their own home reno show, Cash Pad, had a YouTube series called Engaged With JoJo and Jordan and they host Battle of the Fittest Couple.

JoJo has come a long way and has only gotten more beautiful over the years. Keep scrolling to see her full transformation!