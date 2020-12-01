With all the splits happening in Bachelor Nation, it’s great to see JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, are still going strong after meeting on The Bachelorette in 2016.

The former football player even re-proposed to the Texas native (with a glitzier ring) on August 25, 2019, and they were buckling down on wedding planning before the coronavirus pandemic threatened their summer 2020 plans.

The reality duo exclusively revealed to Life & Style that they were hoping to walk down the aisle in California during “spring or summer” of 2020. “I love the weather in California. So I know that we want an outdoor wedding. His brother just got married and it rained on their wedding day, so they had to move it inside. But a lot of our friends are in California. I actually have a lot of family also in California, so it just seemed like the perfect place,” JoJo explained at the time.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait a little longer than they originally planned after the virus sent most of the country into lockdown. In June 2020, JoJo posted a message on Instagram on what was supposed to be their big day.

“Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us!” the reality star wrote on June 13. “As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day.”

The Cash Pad host also hinted at a rescheduled wedding date next year. “Even though I don’t get to marry you [today] @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. ⁣2021, we [really] can’t wait for you.”

That said, the couple would rather continue waiting than settle for anything less than their dream wedding. “We would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So, if it can’t happen the way we want it to happen, we’ll do it when we can. And I know like, with Jordan, we can’t push it to fall. So, that’s the struggle,” the former leading lady told Chris Harrison on an episode of his “Group Date” podcast.

It seems like these two have gotten used to waiting, anyway. They’ve taken heat from fans for not being in a rush to walk down the aisle, but their relationship seems to be better than ever these days — they’ve even talked about how they “cannot wait” to have a baby.

“An actual candid photo that makes my heart just want to explode,” JoJo gushed in an Instagram post in December 2019, which showed the pair smiling and hugging. “This was taken by one of our crew members while filming Cash Pad this past summer and it just gave me all the feels. With less than a month left in 2019, I can’t help but feel so happy and grateful for all the adventures this year brought us.”

Fans were concerned about their relationship status back in 2017 when the couple briefly unfollowed each other on social media. JoJo and Jordan quickly added each other again on Instagram and Twitter but not before an eagle-eyed Reddit user noticed the cryptic move. Since then, the former leading lady hasn’t been shy about their ups and downs through their time together.

“[Three] years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. [And], they were right. It was,” the Bach babe captioned an adorable photo of the two cuddled up after he got down on one knee for the second time. “But it was also very real. We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy … they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship.”

Like any relationship, JoJo and Jordan experienced a few lows, but they’ve also had quite a bit of highs. Scroll through the gallery below for their cutest moments!