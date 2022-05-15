JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are finally married after six years together! The couple tied the knot in a Tuscan-inspired Southern California wedding on Saturday, May 14, according to People.

JoJo, 31, and Jordan, 33, said, “I Do” in Santa Ynez, California, after getting engaged on the hit ABC dating show in 2016. Other Bachelor Nation stars like Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk celebrated the happy couple by attending their nuptials. Bachelor season 20 alum Becca Tilley even served as a bridesmaid for JoJo.

“Now, we’re, like, in that final countdown so it’s super exciting,” JoJo told Extra during an April 2022 interview alongside the sports commentator. “It’s been a long time. We’re ready!”

The Cash Pad cohosts were set to say “I do” in June 2020 but sadly had to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID pandemic. JoJo and Jordan kept their spirits high, despite having to wait longer than expected to become husband and wife.

“This has been just a very fluid situation and one that I feel like Jordan and I have done a really great job of rolling with the punches and just realizing that a lot of it’s out of our control,” the former Bachelorette told Us Weekly in May 2021.

“Unfortunately, it is not what we expected, but we’re staying positive about when it does happen.”

The former football coach and real estate developer gushed about their favorite part of being engaged to one another during a series of burning questions with The Knot, the company that helped plan their wedding.

“So, we’ve had five years of living together, but that is my favorite part. Living together, doing life together” she said.

Meanwhile, Jordan reminisced back to the moment he fell in love with the Battle of the Fittest Couples cohost. “I feel like on the show, I didn’t plan on telling you I was in love with you,” he said while talking about their dinner date in Buenos Aires during season 12 of The Bachelorette.

“It was the conversation, the buildup — the friendship was there, the attraction was there,” he continued. “I never felt that way about someone before and I was — I knew it was love.”

Now that they have become mister and missus, the TV personalities are planning to hopefully grow their family. The two talked about baby plans with Extra and revealed that they want to have a child sooner, rather than later.

“We’d always said we wanted to get married and enjoy a couple years of marriage,” Jordan explained. “But that was in 2020. We’re in those couple years now, so I think it’s something that is in the near future.”