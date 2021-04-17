They’re married! Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk wed on Friday, April 16, after getting engaged almost two years ago. The reality TV duo, who met during season 4, are now officially husband and wife.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time!” the bride, 29, told People in a statement. “I’m so happy to get married to someone I love so much.”

“We’re just so excited that it’s finally happening,” the dashing groom, 30, sweetly added. “And we’re going to have a wonderful future together.” Adam and Raven exchanged their vows in front of their closest friends and family members amid the coronavirus pandemic. She dazzled in a princess style Watters gown while he looked suave in an Indochino suit.

He proposed to Raven in May 2019, two years after they left the beach in Mexico as a couple. Needless to say, their romance on the reality dating show was hot and spicy.

“When I was on [Bachelor in Paradise], he would take me into the ocean and say some dirty s–t to me,” she dished about her man on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast in 2019. “We get into the fantasy suite, and he did the damn thing. That’s when I was pretty damn sure.”

Courtesy Raven Gates/Instagram

Following Bachelor in Paradise, the boutique owner moved from her hometown of Weiner, Arkansas, to Dallas, Texas, where her beau was located.

“What really drew me to her was … I think her time alone is just as important as our time together,” Adam explained about Raven’s independent nature when asked about what made him fall in love with her during an interview with Glamour in 2017. “To have somebody that can love themselves before loving somebody else is a very attractive trait, and it’s hard to find.”

That’s not to say their relationship hasn’t survived ups and downs. “In the beginning, it was harder for me to communicate because I don’t like to talk about feelings,” Raven confessed during her “Off the Vine” appearance. “If we disagreed about something, I am not gonna talk about it. Adam is the opposite. He wants to talk about his emotions and feelings.”

“Finally, one night, we weren’t in an argument, but he said, ‘Raven, you have to tell me how you feel about me because I cannot continue in a relationship where you don’t speak how you feel,’” she added.

The Bachelor Nation stars were originally supposed to get married in 2020, but they postponed their big day amid the coronavirus pandemic. During an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever, Raven explained they were waiting it out to have their perfect day.

“We were supposed to be married three times by now and haven’t yet,” the reality babe said with a laugh, while noting Chris Harrison was expected to officiate. “My brother asked me over the weekend, ‘Are you married yet? Have you just not went ahead and eloped at this point?’ And I’m like, ‘No, we’re waiting it out.'”

Congrats to Raven and Adam!