Love Is in the Air! All of the Celebrities Who Got Married in 2021

Congratulations are in order! Weddings in 2021 may look a little different than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped celebrity couples from proving their love to one another by getting married.

Several beloved Hollywood couples tied the knot last year in 2020. Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday surprised fans with a small ceremony in June. Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her man Beau Clark walked down the aisle in September 2020, but plan to still move forward with their “Italian dream wedding” in October 2021. Avengers actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment host Colin Jost made their romance official, and John Cena stunned his supporters by marrying Shay Shariatzadeh.

The love has only continued in 2021 as more celebs say “I do.” While it’s unclear when exactly Wonder Woman 1984 star Kristen Wiig got married to Avi Rothman, she did confirm their status as spouses in February 2021 after they got engaged in 2019 and welcomed twins together in 2020.