That’s hot! Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum are officially married.

The businesswoman, 40, and the venture capitalist, 40, said “I do” on Thursday, November 11. The wedding was held at Baron Hilton’s Bel Air mansion. Although the property is now owned by Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Paris’ late grandfather lived there for more than 60 years.

The A-list couple was surrounded by friends and family, including Paris’ mother, Kathy Hilton, and longtime BFF Kim Kardashian.

In true heiress fashion, the celebration is set to continue for … days! “It’s gonna be, like, a three-day affair. We have a lot happening,” Paris dished during an August appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The “Stars Are Blind” singer also promised “probably 10” dresses. “I love outfit changes.”

Prior to walking down the aisle, Paris and Carter, who got engaged in February, made headlines over a possible pregnancy. However, the Simple Life alum made it clear she’s not expecting baby No. 1. “I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part,” Paris assured during a July episode of her podcast.

According to the DJ, she “can’t wait to have a little girl” in the future and name her “London.” If Paris and Carter have a boy, they plan to name him after a different city, state or country.

Ahead of sparking pregnancy speculation, the House of Wax starlet opened up about her experiences with in vitro fertilization treatments. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” Paris said on “The Trend Reporter With Mara” podcast in January. “Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

it’s clear Paris and Carter have a bright future ahead! “He’s just my dream guy … Carter’s 100 percent The One. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” she gushed at the time. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”