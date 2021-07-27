Setting the record straight. Paris Hilton confirmed she’s not pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Carter Reum.

“I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part,” the longtime reality TV personality, 40, clarified during a Tuesday, July 27, episode of her podcast, “This is Paris.” According to the heiress, she “can’t wait to have a little girl” in the future and name her “London.” Of course, should she and Carter, 40, have a boy, they’ll choose a different city, state or country.

While Paris isn’t expecting right now, she did open up about her experiences with in vitro fertilization treatments during an appearance on “The Trend Reporter With Mara” podcast in January. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” the House of Wax actress said at the time. “Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13, 2021. The special day was not only the Confessions of an Heiress author’s birthday, but it also marked their 18-month anniversary. Needless to say, they haven’t looked back.



“He just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [The One]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” gushed the DJ. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

The gorgeous duo made their relationship red carpet official during the 2020 Golden Globes after months of speculation. Surprisingly, Paris and Carter had been running in the same social circle for more than a decade.

“I’ve known him for 15 years,” the This Is Paris star told People in September 2020. “Then, [Carter’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry … It’s pretty amazing. I feel like this is meant to be.”

Before Carter, Paris was engaged three other times but has never married. She and Chris Zylka ended their engagement after 10 months in November 2018.

Paris Latsis, son of a Greek tycoon billionaire, proposed to the California native after just eight months together. They ended up calling off their 2005 wedding, and after continuing their relationship on-and-off for a bit longer, they ended things for good in 2007.

The first guy to ever pop the question to Paris was Jason Shaw. She and the model were engaged from 2002 to 2003 but ultimately called it quits.