A match made in heaven! Paris Hilton’s fiancé Carter Reum is a total catch. The entrepreneur and reality star got engaged in February 2021 and haven’t looked back. Learn more about Carter, including his job and net worth, below.

What Is Carter Reum’s Job?

After attending Columbia University in New York City, Carter began his career at a venture capital firm in Sydney, Australia. In 2014, he moved back to the Big Apple and began working as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

He and his brother, Courtney, started their own company called VEEV, a liquor made from açaí fruit, in 2007. Their unique concept garnered a lot of attention, and they sold a majority stake of VEEV Spirits to Luxco in 2016.

Eager to go into business together again, the brothers started their own venture capital firm called M13 and have invested in startups such as Lyft, FanDuel and Slack. In addition to their booming business, Carter and Courtney are authors of Shortcut Your Startup.

What Is Carter Reum’s Net Worth?

Carter’s net worth is estimated to be between $35 and $40 million, according to Cheat Sheet and Exact Net Worth. He and Paris are a serious power couple. The Hilton hotel heiress has an estimated net worth of $300 million thanks to her multitude of product deals, projects, DJing gigs and public appearances.

Where Is Carter Reum From?

Carter hails from Chicago, Illinois, where he graduated from high school in 1999 before moving to NYC. Besides his brother, Carter also has a sister named Halle, who actually had a hand in getting him and Paris together.

“I’ve known him for 15 years,” the This Is Paris star told People in September 2020. “Then, [Carter’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry … It’s pretty amazing. I feel like this is meant to be.”

Do Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Kids?

Not yet! Paris shut down pregnancy rumors in July 2021 and assured fans they are waiting until after they walk down the aisle.

“I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding,” she said in a special episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast. “My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part.” She noted that she “can’t wait to have a little girl” in the future and name her “London.” If the couple were to have a boy, they’ll choose a different city, state or country.