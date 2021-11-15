Paris Hilton’s new husband, Carter Reum, has one child with former reality star Laura Bellizzi. However, the father and daughter don’t have a “traditional” relationship.

News broke about the investment banker’s 9-year-old daughter on Monday, November 15, days after he married the Simple Life alum in a lavish California ceremony that took place at her late grandfather Baron Hilton’s former Bel Air mansion.

Shutterstock

A rep for Carter assured he “provides” for his daughter, despite a source telling Page Six that he has “only seen [his daughter] once since she was born 9 years ago.”

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” the rep told the outlet. “Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born and will continue to do so.”

The M13 founder reportedly signed court documents in 2020 acknowledging he is the father of the young girl, according to The Post.

The mother of Carter’s child is a Chicago native and previously starred in the VH1 reality show Secrets of Aspen. In 2011, Page Six reported that Laura had three other children amid her pregnancy. According to the outlet, Laura currently lives in California with Carter’s child.

That being said, the rep was sure to note that the venture capitalist had been “upfront” with Paris about having a child “from the beginning” of their romance. “They are looking forward to starting their own family together in the future,” noted the rep.

The DJ and Chicago millionaire got engaged in February 2021 after 18 months of dating. Paris has also been open about undergoing in vitro fertilization, known as IVF, in anticipation of starting a family with Carter. The This Is Paris star spoke more about their baby plans while shutting down pregnancy rumors in July.

“I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part,” the Cooking With Paris star said on her “This is Paris” podcast. This would be baby No. 1 for the heiress.