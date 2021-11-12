That’s hot! Paris Hilton’s dating history included a few well-known names before she married her husband, Carter Reum, in November 2021.

The Confessions of an Heiress author was reportedly linked to Carter starting since late 2019. Throughout 2020, she gushed over her newfound happiness with the businessman.

“He’s just my dream guy … Carter’s 100 percent The One,” the Simple Life alum revealed to Mara Schiavocampo in her podcast. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that. So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

The pair had known each other for 15 years before they officially started going out.

Paris announced their engagement on February 17, writing a heartfelt Instagram post of their “Forever Kind” of love.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” Paris wrote. “My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Before walking down the aisle, Paris faced pregnancy rumors in July, which she quickly shut down by explaining she was in the midst of planning her wedding. “I am not pregnant,” she said in her “This Is Paris” podcast. “My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part.”

On the couple’s November 11 wedding day, Paris showed off her white floral-print Oscar de la Renta gown. “My forever begins today,” she captioned the Instagram photo. The Hilton heiress covered her face with her sheer white veil and accessorized with simple diamond stud earrings.

The upscale wedding include an array of famous guests, such as Bebe Rexha, Ashley Benson, Kim Kardashian and Kyle Richards. They were only a few of the famous faces who attended the ceremony.

