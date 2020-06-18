Everything You Need to Know About Raven-Symone’s Wife Miranda Maday

Cheers to the happy couple! Raven-Symoné announced she tied the knot with wife Miranda Maday in a small backyard wedding ceremony.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the former View host captioned a June 18 Instagram post. “I love you, Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!” To learn more about Miranda and the couple’s loving relationship, keep reading.

She’s not very active on social media:

Miranda’s approach to Instagram is definitely less is more. While she did share a few stunning snapshots from the pair’s intimate nuptials, she has less than 10 posts total. However, now that she and the former Disney Channel star have made their relationship public, we imagine her social media presence will continue to grow.

Raven and Miranda had a backyard ceremony:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lovely duo couldn’t have an over-the-top wedding. “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” Raven wrote on Instagram.

Their wedding was a surprise:

Prior to getting hitched, neither Raven nor Miranda posted about their romance.

Miranda works as a social media manager:

According to her LinkedIn profile, Miranda curates social media content for a publication in Los Angeles. Prior to that, she held down a number of personal assistant jobs after graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 2013.

Raven talked about marriage in 2013:

It’s unclear when the Cosby Show alum met Miranda. That said, Raven has opened up about marriage in the past. “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you,” she tweeted in 2013 after the legalization of gay marriage was passed in all 50 states.

Miranda has a close bond with her mom, Theresa:

“To my mom, I am so grateful for you and truly in awe of the fact that you were able to breastfeed me for two years! Thank you, mom. I love you!” Miranda captioned a heartfelt Instagram post for Mother’s Day in 2019.

She’s also a doula:

In the same Mother’s Day tribute, Miranda added: “As a doula, I am privileged to witness the incredible strength each woman embodies while bringing their baby earth-side (c sections count, too!) and the fierce love, sacrifice and work it takes to raise a child.”

