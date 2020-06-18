After Raven-Symoné revealed she and girlfriend Miranda Maday got married in a surprise backyard wedding ceremony, celebrities took to her Instagram post to wish the That’s So Raven alum congratulations!

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” Raven gushed on June 18. “I love you, Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lovebirds kept their gathering intimate. “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” the retired View host captioned a separate post showcasing the outdoor area where they tied the knot.

While it’s still unclear when Raven and Miranda met, the former Disney Channel star has opened up about marriage in the past. “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you,” she tweeted in 2013 after gay marriage was legalized nationwide.

Additionally, Raven has always been incredibly candid about her past struggles with her sexual identity. “My awareness of my sexuality was prevalent to me at 12, but there [were] some things younger in like, the … single digits,” she expressed in a video for LGBT youth charity It Gets Better.

“I knew I couldn’t say it out loud because, ‘Oh my god … little Olivia’s gay? This is crazy!'” Raven added, referring to her as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show from 1989 to 1992. Later, in 2014, Raven explained that she doesn’t want to be “labeled gay” but instead “a human who loves humans.”

Because Raven has been in the spotlight since the late ‘80s, she’s made a lot of friends in the industry — many of which appeared on the Disney Channel with her. As a result, her wedding announcement brought forth a flood of nostalgia with well-wishes from some of her Cheetah Girls costars and network pals like Christy Carlson Romano, Shanica Knowles and more.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the celebrities who congratulated Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on their wedding!