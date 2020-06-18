Courtesy of Raven Symone/Instagram

Love is in the air! Raven-Symoné and girlfriend Miranda Maday got married in a small backyard ceremony, the That’s So Raven alum announced via Instagram on Thursday, June 18.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the former View cohost captioned a photo of her and her now-wife. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!!”

The actress also expressed her gratitude. “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” she captioned a second photo of the intimate ceremony.

Miranda couldn’t help but also share the exciting news. “8PM ~ my wife for life,” she gushed over Raven in an Instagram boomerang.

Naturally, many of their friends and loved ones sent the couple their well-wishes. Fellow Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon wrote, “Congratulations.” Raven jokingly responded, “Thanks, boo! Took me forever, but I’m in the club now.” Singer JoJo commented with a bunch of heart-eyes and red rose emojis. Marlon Wayans wrote, “Congrats!!!”

The former Disney Channel star has kept her relationship with Miranda pretty low-key until now, considering this is the first time she shared any details about their love. Prior to the blonde beauty, Raven was romantically linked to Empire actress AzMarie Livingston, whom she split from in 2015.

Though Raven has been tight-lipped about some aspects of her personal life, she’s been open about her sexuality in the past. In 2016, she revealed she knew she was attracted to women since she was 12 years old. However, she kept it private because she didn’t want to deal with others’ reactions. “I knew I couldn’t say it out loud because, ‘Oh my god, little Olivia is gay, this is crazy,'” she said in a video for It Gets Better, referring to her character on The Cosby Show.

After some time, she decided to be more open about her sexuality to help others in similar situations. “While it was a selfish thing for me to keep my secret to myself for as long as I did, I am very happy that I’m out, if only to help someone else feel comfortable,” she told Variety in 2019.

Fortunately, Raven is in a much better place after coming out. “I felt lighter,” she said. “I felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself. I realize that just living my truth of what I am, there’s one less person to fight me in my own head.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Raven and Miranda’s special day.