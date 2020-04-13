Riding solo! Singer JoJo exclusively reveals to Life & Style that she took a “vow of celibacy” while creating her upcoming album, Good to Know. “I loved the idea of keeping all my energy and creativity for myself,” says the longtime artist, 29.

In March, JoJo released “Man,” the first single off her sure-to-be hit record, which further delves into her quest for autonomy. “It’s basically saying I finally feel like the woman that I’ve wanted to be — someone who is strong and confident and a boss,” the Vermont native explains.

“I’m not saying I’m looking for a man, I’m saying, ‘Damn, I feel like a woman!’ and it’s going to take somebody to really compliment that energy … someone who’s very secure with themselves, who knows how to love themselves and you know love and be loved,” adds JoJo. “It’s more of a declaration of independence, I guess.”

Courtesy of JoJo Instagram

When the “Leave (Get Out)” songstress does decide to jump back into the dating pool, she prefers a more traditional style of courting. “I mean, occasionally I get an interesting DM, but I don’t know, I’m not that easy of an egg to crack,” JoJo says while promoting her Instagram Live workout with Daily Burn’s Phoenix Carnevale on Monday, April 13th.

“So I’m going to need some creativity. I’ve never used any of the apps, and I think they’re great,” she continues. “I know a lot of my friends have met their partners on there. I mean, the world is so big that I feel like when I get back out on the road, on tour or promoting around the world … I’m just excited. I love people in general, so I’m excited to get out there and see the world and meet people along the way!”

We look forward to watching JoJo and her music take the world by storm once more.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

