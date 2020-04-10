Courtesy of JoJo Instagram

Get it, girl! Singer JoJo showed off her killer abs in a bra and underwear while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. The “Too Little Too Late” artist joked that she was “being a lil thotty’ for Instagram on April 9, and fans were definitely here for it.

The 29-year-old, whose real name Joanna Noëlle Blagden Levesque, shared a scantily-clad mirror selfie and an inside look into her home. “My mom is sharing this bathroom with me now that we’re quarantining together — don’t you dare judge how messy it is,” the songstress hilariously wrote. “She loves to keep mad shit on countertops.” Some of the products shown included Glamglow’s Supertoner, CeraVe moisturizer and baby oil.

Of course, all the focus was on JoJo’s impressive figure. “Trust me no one’s looking at the mess,” one fan commented. “Girl, thirst trap it up! No one’s judging you,” another person cheered. “Even the mirror is melting,” someone else added.

Courtesy of JoJo/Instagram

The “High Heels” singer has been posting amazing content that has brightened our feeds amid COVID-19. She even rewrote the lyrics to her hit song “Leave (Get Out)” to fit what is going on in the world. The original song reads: “I never thought that anyone could make me feel this way/ Now that you’re here boy all I want is just a chance to say/ Get out (leave)/Right now/ It’s the end of you and me.” Ah, memories.

However, JoJo flipped the script to encourage people to social distance. “I never thought Corona could be such a nasty bitch/ Now that she’s here boy all I want is for you to use common sense/ Stay in/ Right now/ Do it for humanity,” she sang in a video on March 18.

Like everyone, the Vermont native has been doing her best to occupy her time and dished to fans about what she’s been up to. “So far, I’ve taken a piano lesson online, worked out — thank God for @dailyburn — listened to a few podcasts (loving all of @npr’s informative and creative content), live-streamed with you guys, made a lil TikTok video, did laundry, chatted with a couple friends. Dis s–t [is] wild. But we gon be ALRIGHT *Kendrick [Lamar] voice,*” she wrote on Instagram on March 16.

Keep slaying, girl!