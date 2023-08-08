Raven-Symone’s Beautiful Transformation From Disney Channel to Now! See Photos of the Actress

Raven-Symoné has always looked beautiful! The former Disney Channel actress has grown so much, and her transformation from a young starlet to a confident woman is incredible.

In March 2022, the former The View cohost returned to the daytime talk show to reveal that she had lost 40 pounds. Thanks to her wife Miranda Maday‘s skills in the kitchen, Raven said she was able to eliminate sugar from her diet and the weight came off.

“With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills, she helped me kick sugar. I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug,” the former host shared, adding, “I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it’s out of my system.”

Despite her self-assurance as an adult, the former child star dealt with a lot of negative treatment during her sitcom days, including body-shaming — both on the set of the Bill Cosby series and her own show, That’s So Raven.

“I remember not being able to have the bagel or anything at [craft services] — we call it crafty — where it’s just a table of food ready for you to eat whenever you want,” the New York native revealed on The View in July 2015. “And I remember people were like, ‘You can’t eat that. You’re getting fat.’ I’m like, ‘I’m 7! I’m hungry!’”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Raven-Symoné’s incredible transformation over the years.