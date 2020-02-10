It’s all about the little things! Colin Jost made sure his fiancée, Scarlett Johansson, felt as comfortable as possible during the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, and it’s pretty sweet.

“He was adorable and wrapped his jacket around Scarlett’s shoulders to keep her warm as they ran for their limo,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style about the future newlyweds’ behavior at the 92nd Academy Awards. While the couple is not shy in terms of showing PDA, when it comes to sharing personal details about their life, they’re low-key. “Scarlett and Colin are staying mum about their wedding plans,” the insider adds.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old comedian popped the question in May 2019 in a very unforgettable way. “He killed it,” Scarlett, 35, told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2019. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still beautiful moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.”

For now, it seems like neither of them are in a rush to get married. “Scarlett isn’t waiting around to tie the knot because she wants to start a family with Colin straight away,” a previous source exclusively told Life & Style at the time of their engagement. “She really believes in marriage … She knows he’s in the right guy for her!”

It’s clear Scarlett is super into the SNL star. “In her eyes, he has it all — looks, charm, intelligence and wit,” the insider added. “She can’t stop raving to friends about how they’ll make the most adorable babies together!”

The Marriage Story star is already a mom to daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, whom she shares with ex Romain Dauriac, and Colin gets along great with the 6-year-old. “Scarlett was surprised at what a natural Colin is with her daughter, Rose,” the insider divulged. “Even though he’d never want to replace Romain as a dad, he treats Rose as his own. She adores him and they’ll spend hours playing together — he’s a great entertainer and will have her in hysterics.” Blended family goals!