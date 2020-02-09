The Cutest Couples at the 2020 Oscars Are Full of Grace and Elegance: See Their Stunning Looks

The Oscars is always packed with class, and this year, Hollywood’s cutest couples did not disappoint. The 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, was the perfect time for couples to pack on the PDA and of course, show off their best looks.

One of the first couples to grace the red carpet were America Ferrera, who flaunted her adorable growing baby bump as she posed with husband Ryan Piers Williams. They couldn’t help but look super in love.

Another famous duo who seems to be just as into each other these days is Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Colin Jost. Prior to the Oscars, the actress, 35, and the comedian, 37, were seen getting cozy at the 2020 Golden Globes. The pair were nothing but smiles. Who can blame them, though? They’re clearly head over heels for each other. “Scarlett’s been married twice before and is hoping it’ll be third time lucky with Colin,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She really believes in marriage and can’t wait to walk down the aisle again — she knows he’s in the right guy for her!”

The couple, who got engaged in May 209, aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle. It turns out, the blonde beauty has other things on her mind. “Scarlett isn’t waiting around to tie the knot because she wants to start a family with Colin straight away,” the insider added.

After all, the SNL star seems to be the perfect match for her. “In her eyes, he has it all — looks, charm, intelligence and wit,” the source said. “She can’t stop raving to friends about how they’ll make the most adorable babies together!”

The cherry on top of it all is that Colin has a good relationship with his Scarlett’s daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, whom she shares with ex Romain Dauriac. “Scarlett was surprised at what a natural Colin is with her daughter, Rose,” the insider divulged. “Even though he’d never want to replace Romain as a dad, he treats Rose as his own. She adores him and they’ll spend hours playing together — he’s a great entertainer and will have her in hysterics.” How sweet!

