They’re in it for the long haul, y’all. Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are hardcore relationship goals. After several shoddy past boyfriends, the 31-year-old finally found a fairytale ending with a great guy.

The Next Level Basic author first revealed she was seeing her husband-to-be in February 2018. The casting director, 40, and the blonde beauty started dating six months after Stassi’s ex Patrick Meagher dumped her on their four-year anniversary.

“Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico,” the former Bravo babe tweeted about the split in August 2017. “Call me Carrie Bradshaw.”

Stassi gushed over her new man, who was introduced to her by former BFF Kristen Doute, five months after their romance began. “I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this,” she told Us Weekly in June 2018. “I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump also thinks the New Orleans native’s ~beau~ is The One for her. “Beau listens to Stassi. He nurtures her, he cares for her,” the 59-year-old said during a confessional on the Pump Rules season 7 finale. “He loves her more than she loves herself.”

The former actor popped the question during season 8 of the beloved series. The couple planned to document the preparations for their nuptials (and the big day itself) on the show — but after Stassi’s alleged racist behavior resurfaced, she was fired from the reality program on June 9, along with Kristen, 37.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” rep Steve Honig told Life & Style on June 12. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s complete relationship timeline!