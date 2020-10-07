In it for the long haul! Stassi Schroeder revealed on Wednesday, October 7, she secretly married longtime love Beau Clark in September.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” the former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, announced via Instagram. “Married [September] 2020. Hopefully, Italian dream wedding [October] 2021. I am so proud to be your wife, [Beau Clark].”

The reality couple got engaged in July 2019 and announced they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, in June.

The pair had an intimate and casual ceremony in what appeared to be their backyard. The bride wore a form-fitting white dress that accentuated her growing baby bump with a lightweight, unbuttoned white blouse on top. Beau stuck to his typical style and rocked a green button-down shirt with the sleeves pushed up. They were all smiles and looked thrilled to share their first kiss as man and wife.

The parents-to-be wasted no time tying the knot, despite their delayed wedding plans. However, it appears they were eager to walk down the aisle before the arrival of their little one.

“Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January,” the former Bravo star’s rep told Life & Style about their baby’s due date on June 16 after the Louisiana native publicly announced her pregnancy.

The gorgeous pair met through mutual friend Kristen Doute in August 2017, despite Beau originally passing on the opportunity to go out with Stassi.

“I just scanned through [her Instagram], and I was like, ‘The bleach-blonde hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs … She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it,’” he explained while appearing on the former SURver’s now-canceled “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast for the first time in February 2018. “Just not my cup of tea at all.”

Of course, he eventually agreed to meet her and they instantly connected. “We ended up closing down Mondrian talking,” Beau continued. “I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody, just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”

Stassi and Beau are ready for the next chapter together!