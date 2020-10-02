Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Daughter Has a 'Hole in Her Heart' 

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder revealed she and fiancé Beau Clark’s unborn baby girl has a “hole in her heart.” Luckily, the former Vanderpump Rules star’s daughter should be A-OK.

Stassi, 32, explained the situation while sharing a photo of a piece of art that featured a heart with stray pieces fluttering in to fill a gap. She called the gold-framed piece one her “favorite parts” of the nursery.

“After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was,” the former podcast host wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 1. “After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small [and] should heal on its own. This piece of art means so much more now.”

Life & Style confirmed on June 13 that Stassi and Beau, 40, are expecting their first child together, and she is due the first week of January 2021. A rep for the reality couple said they “are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.”

It’s no secret the duo has been anxiously awaiting her arrival. On September 26, the Louisiana native showed off her future daughter’s impressive wardrobe.

“I’m a monster who is creating another monster,” she said in a short Instagram video while showing off her daughter’s closet full of clothes, shoes and accessories. “This poor baby has no clue.”

Beau is definitely going to have his hands full with two fashionistas in the house. He and the Queen Bees alum started dating in late 2017 and made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2018. He got down on one knee and proposed at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles in August 2019, which fans watched unfold on VPR.

They certainly have a lot to celebrate in their personal lives. “Happy Anniversary to my Sweets!” Beau wrote via Instagram while sharing a gorgeous photo of Stassi in lingerie with her growing belly on display in late July. “One year of engagement! Can’t wait to be a parent with you.”

Stassi and Beau are counting down the days until their daughter’s arrival!