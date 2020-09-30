Stassi Schroeder Flaunts Insane Shoe Closet, Reveals Pregnancy Made Her Grow Out of Almost All Her Pairs

Show off! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder revealed her epic shoe closet to fans on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 29.

In a series of videos, the 32-year-old shared footage of several tall racks of high heels and designer footwear. “My shoe size has gone up a whole size which means 78 percent of these will never be worn again and are now just art that I stare at,” she wrote over one clip, before writing, “Goodbye shoes,” on another.

The former Bravo star also gave fans some visual proof that she could no longer wear some of her favorite pumps. “Like what in the actual eff,” Stassi wrote on a photo of herself trying on a deep blue heel and a light blue Christian Louboutin heel. Neither of the shoes fit her in the image.

Life & Style confirmed the New Orleans native and her fiancé, Beau Clark, were expecting their first child on June 13. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January [2021] and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” the reality star’s rep confirmed the baby’s due date to Life & Style.

The proud parents-to-be revealed they were having a girl shortly following the happy news. On September 26, Stassi showed off her impressive and stacked closet for baby No. 1, which included clothes, shoes and tons of accessories. “I’m a monster who is creating another monster,” she wrote on a video of her upcoming arrival’s packed wardrobe. “This poor baby has no clue.”

It’s clear the Amazing Race alum puts a high precedent on fashion — but if you’re a Pump Rules fan, that should come as no surprise. She coined the hashtag “#OOTD,” which stands for outfit of the day. The expecting mama even turned the trend into a national holiday, which falls on June 30.

With an estimated net worth of $2 million, it seems Stassi will be spoiling her sweet firstborn daughter with the latest fashions as soon as she’s born — and we can’t wait to see what the baby wears. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Stassi Schroeder’s epic shoe closet!