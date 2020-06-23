A baby girl is on the way! Stassi Schroeder announced the sex of her first child with Beau Clark in the sweetest way on Tuesday, June 23. The former Vanderpump Rules star revealed she is expecting a daughter by having her fiancé hold up a cute pink onesie with the message #OOTD, which stands for “outfit of the day.”

In the heartwarming snap, the TV personality showed off her growing baby bump in an off-the-shoulder dress which hugged her newfound curves. Her husband-to-be also kissed her cheek and rocked “Team Girl” sunglasses.

This exciting news comes after the ex Bravo star confirmed her pregnancy and revealed when her bundle of joy is going to arrive.

“Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January [2021] and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” her rep told Life & Style in an update on June 16.

The Next Level Basic author first revealed she was seeing Beau in February 2018. After they grew closer, he popped the question during season 8 of Pump Rules. The couple was planning to share a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations leading up to their nuptials, as well as their actual wedding ceremony on the show, but she got fired on June 9.

Courtesy of Instagram

Bravo announced they let go of Stassi, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni in a statement after each of them was called out for past racist behavior.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” her rep Steve Honig told Life & Style on June 12. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

The former podcast host also shared a message of her own on Instagram, revealing she will continue to take “accountability” for what she has said and done. Since then, Stassi and Beau enjoyed a road trip to escape the drama.

Now, they are looking forward to the arrival of their baby girl!