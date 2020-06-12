Jack of all trades! Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder‘s fiancé, Beau Clark, is every girl’s dream man. He can do it all and he’s funny as hell. Since the reality TV newbie stays a bit under the radar, we rounded up some fast facts about the 40-year-old to satiate your curiosities.

Where Is Beau From?

The reality heartthrob originally hails from Italy, believe it or not. He was born there and his birth father still resides in the country. Beau and his mother moved to the United States when he was a baby, and when he was five, his mother married his stepfather.

Beau didn’t see his biological dad again until he went to Italy at 21 years old.

What Is Beau’s Job?

The Italy native currently works in commercial and advertising casting at Sanford Casting in Los Angeles. However, he started out as an actor himself. According to his IMDB page, Beau was actively working as a performer in feature-length and short films from 2001 to 2010. He was also featured in the music video for Lifehouse’s 2005 hit song, “You and Me.”

He told Bravo’s Daily Dish he moved to Los Angeles from the east coast to “direct” and get into casting, but fell into the acting thing after being offered a role with decent pay.

Did Beau Ever Work at SUR?

Nope, not even for a second. He started appearing on the series as Stassi’s boyfriend during season 7, but has never worked at Lisa Vanderpump‘s ~sexy, unique restaurant~.

So … How Did Beau Meet Stassi?

During a February 2018 episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, Beau’s fiancée revealed he initially passed on linking up with her after Kristen showed him Stassi’s Instagram in August 2017.

“I just scanned through [her Instagram], and I was like, ‘The bleach-blond hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs … She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it,’” he explained while appearing on the show for the first time. “Just not my cup of tea at all.”

Shortly after, he agreed to meet up with her anyway and they hit it off instantly. “We ended up closing down Mondrian talking,” Beau added. “I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody, just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”