Two is better than one! Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark have said “I do” once again at their second wedding ceremony.

The Vanderpump Rules alums held their new nuptials in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, May 12, after having to delay their destination wedding during the nationwide COVID lockdown. Stassi shared a photo of their wedding day looks via Instagram, using a white heart as a caption.

The Lousiana native, 33, wore a tulle dress designed by Galia Lahav and accessorized with jewelry from Nicole Rose Kopelman. Her groom, 42, looked dashing in a classic black tux. Bravo stars like Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz attended the European love soireé.

MEGA

The couple landed in Rome, Italy, on Monday, May 9, and kicked off the wedding celebrations with a nice glass of wine. “We made it!” Beau captioned his Instagram Story of the two at dinner.

Although they had to postpone their dream wedding, the pair tied the knot in their backyard in September 2020.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day,” she captioned her October 2020 Instagram snippet of their vows while pregnant with their daughter, Hartford, 16 months. “We went and did it anyway. I am so proud to be your wife.”

Beau teased their second wedding date during an April 22 Instagram Story of “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcaster getting her hair dyed. “Can’t wait to marry this woman (again) in 3 weeks,” he said.

The podcaster popped the big question in August 2019 that was later shown in an episode of Vanderpump Rules in April 2020. The proposal screamed Stassi as her beau proposed to her in the middle of a cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

Almost a year later, the Off with My Head author and commercial casting director announced they were expecting a baby girl in June 2020. “We’re having a baby girl,” Stassi’s caption read as Beau held an #OOTD onesie.

The announcement came shortly after news broke that she got fired from Bravo. That month, former costar Faith Stowers revealed that Stassie and Kristen Doute filed a false police report against her for a crime that did not involve her.

“Throughout this whole thing, I’ve recognized I’ve never felt that I was a racist, I don’t have hate in my heart, but I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist,” she explained of her firing on her first television appearance after being fired on The Tamron Hall Show in September 2020.

“I wasn’t. And that’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Italian wedding.