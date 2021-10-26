Called out! Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder shaded Angelina Jolie’s “unblended” hair extensions while the actress walked the red carpet at the Eternals premiere in Rome.

“Before I say goodnight, I’d like to know who decided to give this queen unblended extensions,” the podcast host, 33, captioned a photo via Instagram Stories of the back of the Maleficent star’s head. “OK, what I’m truly asking is who is fired right now?”

The former Bravolebrity shared another photo and drew a purple arrow to show followers exactly what she was talking about.

Maurizio D’Avanzo/IPA/Shutterstock

Fans have been talking nonstop about Angie’s hair since she appeared at the premiere event in Italy on October 24 with daughters Zahara and Shiloh. While the Salt actress, 46, looked stunning in a sparkling silver Versace gown, she seemed to have a rushed-looking extension job. The Los Angeles native wore her brunette hair pin-straight with a center part, but there was a clear distinction between the layers in her hair, making her extensions look like they were not blended with her natural locks.

It’s unclear if this hair choice was done on purpose or by accident, but social media users didn’t seem to love the bold look.

“Who put the extensions to my queen Angelina Jolie? They need to be fired,” one user tweeted, while another added, “Where is the loyalty? Who let Angelina Jolie leave the house with these extensions?”

While her hair garnered a lot of attention, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress was all smiles at the premiere with her two eldest daughters. 15-year-old Shiloh wore an adorable black dress paired with high-top sneakers. The teen is clearly a spitting image of her mother and father Brad Pitt. As for Zahara, 16, she was equally stunning in a white Grecian-style gown with gold detailing around the halter top.

Maurizio D’Avanzo/IPA/Shutterstock

Both girls held hands with their proud mom as they made their way down the red carpet. It’s not a huge surprise her daughters are extremely stylish, and they quite literally have taken pages out of the Girl, Interrupted star’s fashion playbook.

Shiloh and Zahara both wore recycled ensembles taken directly from Angie’s own closet during the Eternals Los Angeles premiere. Zahara rocked a silver Elie Saab gown that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress wore to the 2014 Oscars while Shiloh donned an altered version of her mother’s beige Gabriela Hearst dress that was first seen on Angie during a July event.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” the Oscar winner gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the California premiere.