Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt‘s red carpet style has certainly evolved over the years. From wearing a black suit and tie to a premiere when she was 8, to long dresses and glam makeup today, she sure has grown up before our eyes!

At one of her first red carpet premieres in 2014, Shiloh had fans buzzing about her black suit that matched her big brother, Maddox, as they attended the Hollywood premiere of Unbroken. The youngster showed her style flair by slicking back her short blonde locks. But it was how she adorably twinned with her brother that had fans saying “awww!” as her two sisters didn’t attend the event.

It was one of the rare instances when Brad brought the former couple’s brood to a red carpet premiere. Even though Angelina directed the sweeping World War II drama, she had to stay at home due to a case of the chickenpox. “I just wanted to be clear and honest about why I will be missing the Unbroken events in the next few days, which is that I found out last night that I have chickenpox. So, I will be home itching and missing everyone. And I can’t believe it cause this film means so much to me,” she said in a Facebook video.

Brad bringing the kids to a red carpet premiere was a rarity, as he has never done it with any of his own films. Angelina regularly takes the children to the premieres of all her movies, so fans have seen Shiloh’s style evolve ever since her killer black suit.

Shi stuck with the color black for almost all family red carpet appearances. She also preferred comfort and casual when it came to her outfits. Shiloh has worn everything from black hoodies with a white collared shirt underneath, to a more formal black shirt with a buttoned-up vest over it.

At the age of 15, Shiloh seemed to follow in older sister Zahara’s footsteps, as her older sibling had been dressing in glamorous red-carpet gowns like their mom for several years. Shiloh debuted her new look after two years away from any major events when she hit The Eternals Hollywood premiere in one of her mom’s slip dresses and gorgeous makeup. She then kept the eye-catching looks coming when Shiloh wore a black minidress to the Rome premiere of the film!

Scroll down to see Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s red carpet style evolution.