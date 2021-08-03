Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Have Rare Mother-Daughter Outing in Italy: See the Sweet Photos

With five of her six children she shares with ex Brad Pitt still living with her, it’s not common for Angelina Jolie‘s brood to get quality one-on-one time with their mom. But daughter Shiloh had her mother’s undivided attention as they spent a day out in Venice, Italy, together on July 30, 2021.

The pair were spotted out going for a stroll in the city, along with taking a water taxi ride. Angelina, 46, looked chic in a classic fitted tan trench coat with a flowing black maxidress underneath. She wore her brunette locks long and loose and donned a black mask over her stunning face.

Shiloh, 15, kept things casual in the black hooded sweatshirt she’s so frequently photographed in. The teenager wore tan cargo pants with a colorful tie at the waistline. She topped off her look with black lace-up sneakers and wore her sandy blonde hair in a high ponytail.

Angelina had been in Paris the week prior along with four of her children. In addition to Shiloh, brothers Pax, 17, and Knox, 13, were on the French trip, as well as sister Zahara, 16.

The Maleficent actress took her brood on a shopping trip at the trendy KITH’s store, while also making a stop by the Guerlain perfume and beauty shop on the Champs Elysées. Angelina later treated her kids to a gourmet seafood dinner at La Girafe restaurant.

While Shiloh’s siblings were seen prominently in photos of their Paris sojourn, it was all about the teen’s time alone with her mom during their brief stopover in Venice. After the two spent the day together in the city, Angelina attended an evening art reception event on July 30, wearing a flowing pewter gown. The pair stayed at the five-star Cipriani Hotel during their brief stop-over in Italy.

Always on-the-go Angelina and Shiloh headed back to the U.S. the following day, and on August 1, the Wanted actress took Zahara on a mother-daughter date to a Ziggy Marley concert at the Hollywood Bowl. That was only 48 hours after she was across ocean with Shiloh in Italy! Angie must be immune to jet lag at this point with the amount she travels.

Scroll down through the photos below of Angelina and Shiloh’s day out in Venice, Italy!