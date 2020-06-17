Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has always been open about her plastic surgery. The former reality star went under the knife for several procedures, including a chin implant and breast reduction. It’s safe to say she has no regrets.

Stassi got her chin augmentation when she was just 18 years old. “It’s one of the best things I ever did and to this day it makes me feel better about myself,” she divulged in her book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, which she released in 2019.

Thankfully, her parents were super supportive of her decision. “If you’re questioning their parenting skills, whatevs,” Stassi wrote. “They trusted my judgment, and I was desperate for a bigger chin and more defined jawline.”

The former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host went under the knife again in 2015 to get a breast reduction, which she had been dreaming of getting since she was just 12 years old. Stassi was so keen on getting the procedure done, she didn’t care about the aftermath. “Let me tell you, it is constantly uncomfortable to feel a heavy boob hanging like a pancake on your stomach,” she revealed in her memoir. “When I finally met with a surgeon I told them that I didn’t care about the scars — just butcher me up.”

While she did have some scarring afterward, she was all about flaunting it. “Scars on FLEEK,” she captioned an Instagram post in 2017.

The Bravo alum has also gotten some additional work done to her face, including lip fillers and Botox, which she began doing at age 23. Unlike the others, her reasoning for doing it has to do with aging. “It’s not about freezing your face to me, it’s just about getting rid of my wrinkles,” Stassi wrote in her book. “I always make it a point not to get Botox when I’m filming because I hate it when people are having an emotion and you can’t tell. I vowed never to get it while we’re shooting Vanderpump Rules so that people know when I’m mad at them.”

However, her time on the show came to an end in June 2020 when Bravo cut ties with her and costar Kristen Doute after racist comments about Faith Stowers surfaced.

“What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and do not expect forgiveness,” Stassi wrote on Instagram. Shortly after the news, Life & Style learned Stassi is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Beau Clark. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January,” the star’s rep told Life & Style in a statement.

