Time for a refresh? Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder revealed she “missed” getting Botox while pregnant with her first child, daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. She and husband Beau Clark welcomed their bundle of joy in January.

“Mama missed the Botox,” the 32-year-old captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself making a funny face with brown dots covering her forehead and the sides of her eyes. The markings seemed to be for the injections she was awaiting at the time of the snapshot. Stassi also tagged her doctor, Dr. Jimmy Firouz, in the post.

Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

In her book, Next Level Basic, the former reality star opened up about loving the famous injectable. “It’s not about freezing your face to me, it’s just about getting rid of my wrinkles,” Stassi wrote. “I always make it a point not to get Botox when I’m filming because I hate it when people are having an emotion and you can’t tell. I vowed never to get it while we’re shooting Vanderpump Rules so that people know when I’m mad at them.”

However, that isn’t the only procedure the New Orleans native has undergone. She also wrote about her decision to get a chin augmentation at 18 years old — which she convinced her parents to gift her for her high school graduation. “If you’re questioning their parenting skills, whatevs. They trusted my judgment, and I was desperate for a bigger chin and more defined jawline,” Stassi explained. “It’s one of the best things I ever did and to this day it makes me feel better about myself.”

The new mom also wrote about her breast reduction, which she revealed she had been dreaming of getting since age 12. “Let me tell you, it is constantly uncomfortable to feel a heavy boob hanging like a pancake on your stomach,” she wrote of her 2015 surgery. “When I finally met with a surgeon, I told them that I didn’t care about the scars — just butcher me up.”

The Bravo alum and her man, 41, revealed their daughter’s birth two weeks after she arrived. “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” she gushed via Instagram. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. … The best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”