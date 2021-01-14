Baby bliss! Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are living their best lives after welcoming newborn daughter Hartford Charlie Rose on Thursday, January 7. “First brunch,” the newly minted dad captioned a photo on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 13, featuring quite the spread.

Stassi and Beau’s dining table was covered in both brunch and baby essentials alike — including a breast pump, Eat, Sleep, Poop: A Common Sense Guide to Your Baby’s First Year by Scott W. Cohen, Look, Look! by Peter Linenthal, cold brew, food and what appeared to be two (generous) cocktails.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, and the actor, 40, who tied the knot in September 2020, have been on cloud nine since Stassi gave birth. “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the couple previously told People in a statement on Friday, January 8.

“It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens,” they added. “We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

Just days before announcing her pregnancy in June 2020, Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons following past racist behavior, most notably against VPR costar Faith Stowers. While the Next Level Basic author remained mostly out of the spotlight afterward, she did a tell-all interview with Tamron Hall in September.

During the segment, Stassi explained how becoming a mom changed her. “I want to be a better person. I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me,” the Bravolebrity said at the time. “I want to be part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. I recognize that — and that’s why I say, I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not. I needed it. I needed that.”

Since then, it doesn’t appear as though Stassi will be back on TV anytime soon.