Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Daughter Hartford Will Give You Baby Fever! See Her Sweetest Photos

The light of their life! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark unveiled the first photos of their daughter, Hartford, after welcoming their baby girl on January 7.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, gushed over her new addition while uploading a slideshow of pics showing Hartford getting acclimated at home.

“Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” the new mom wrote in her caption on Thursday, January 21. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl.”

Stassi called their adorable bundle of joy the “best thing that’s ever happened” to her and revealed she has never felt more bliss. “My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her,” the Bravo alum concluded her loving message.

Now that he is a first-time dad, Beau, 40, is also getting used to daddy duty and he surprised his Instagram followers with a hilariously relatable video of their mini-me. “Just a little barf,” he quipped, giving a close-up look at Hartford’s face.

The lovebirds previously shared their excitement about becoming parents following Hartford’s delivery. “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” Stassi and Beau told People.

“It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens,” they added. “We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.

Prior to that, Stassi showed off her growing baby bump in a breathtaking maternity shot with Beau and reflected on her firing from Vanderpump Rules in June. “This obvs wasn’t my favorite year, but this is the first time I truly know the meaning of thankful,” the podcast host captioned the pic in November.

The couple announced she was expecting over the summer in the wake of her exit from the hit reality series. Bravo decided to let Stassi go after former castmate Faith Stowers claimed she and Kristen Doute previously called the police on her and wrongly reported her, an action both of the ladies later apologized for.

By September, Stassi and Beau put the drama behind them and tied the knot in a small ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

