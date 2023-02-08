Honesty hour! Bachelor Nation alum Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) and her country singer husband, Chris Lane, are “tired” amid the “very challenging” transition from one to two children, the couple exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I feel like that just sums up kids in general — challenging but the best thing we’ve ever experienced,” Lauren, 33, says while promoting her and Chris’ partnership with Hill’s Dog Food. “I feel like being a family of four, I feel even more complete. It’s so fun.”

The “Hold You Tight” singer, 38, and former Bachelor contestant, who wed in October 2019, welcomed their first child, son Dutton, in June 2021. Baby No. 2, son Baker, was born in October 2022.

Lauren Lane/Instagram

Now that Baker is 4 months old, Lauren loves watching her oldest take “more interest” in his little brother.

“I think now we really are reaping the benefits of having two kids and watching them interact with each other,” the reality TV star gushes. “Watching Baker just wide-eyed [and] obsessed with his brother watching his every move. I can already see that he already looks up to his brother so much. “

However, having two young children so close in age is no easy feat, and the husband and wife admit lack of sleep is a major challenge.

“If one sleeps through the night, it seems like the other decides to have a horrible night’s sleep and vice versa. So we haven’t slept a whole lot,” Lauren says, noting that parenthood is “worth the sleepless nights.”

Specifically, Chris admits his life as a country music star makes the early mornings particularly tough.

“I just never know what I’m gonna get,” the “Dancin’ In the Moonlight” singer explains about his kids sometimes waking up between 3:30 and 5:30 a.m. “I know there’s a lot of parents that are probably like, ‘5:30 in the morning, that’s nothing,’ but for somebody who’s touring artist and out on the road and has super late nights and sleeps in a little bit, adjusting my schedule has probably been the toughest part for me.”

Lauren adds that their second child has been a brand-new experience in many aspects, despite the pair being seasoned parents.

“Even though we’ve been through parenthood before, Baker is a totally different kid,” she says. “So I feel like we’re trying to navigate new challenges that we are totally new to us even though we’re second time parents. I I think now, we’re not outnumbered, but there’s one for each of us.”

As far as growing their brood, Chris reveals Lauren “would love a girl at some point,” so more children may be in their future.