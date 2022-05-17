Exclusive ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Lane Reveals Baby No. 2 Plans After ‘Falling More in Love’ With Husband Chris

The sweetest family! Bachelor alum Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) “fell more in love” with husband Chris Lane after they welcomed their son, Dutton, she exclusively tells Life & Style while revealing their plans to have baby No. 2 “sooner than later.”

“I don’t think it’s like too distant,” the reality star, 32, says about the timeline of having a second child. “I think we want our kids to be close together.”

The former flight attendant, who teamed up with Wyndham to thank flight attendants by gifting weekend getaways for International Flight Attendant Day on May 31, explains their family plans have a lot to do with the fact that Chris, 37, has a twin brother and she has three siblings, who are all about two years apart. In fact, her sister Mollie is a flight attendant herself.

“I definitely think that we want that for Dutton if we’re able to, hopefully,” she adds about giving their sweet son, who was born in June 2021, a sibling. “That’s the plan. So, sooner than later I shall say.”

Lauren Lane/Instagram

As far as how big they want their brood to be, the Portland native has had her heart set on having three kids for a long time. “Anytime I was asked growing up, I always said three, and I still feel like maybe three,” Lauren says. “Like there’s a reason why just innately I’ve always wanted three. Chris is … like, ‘No, no, no. We’re not having three.’ But I feel like maybe I could talk him into a third, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Lauren “loves” being a boy mom and would “be so happy” if she ended up with a family of guys, but she still hopes to possibly have a little girl.

Through their parenting journey, Lauren gushes that she “fell more in love” with the country music singer. “I didn’t think [that] was possible,” she adds.

Lauren Lane Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

“He is so hands-on. Dutton loves hanging out with him,” she says. “He just is such a great dad and really prioritizes his family, even with a job that can be a little bit crazy and take him away from our home quite often with touring and stuff. He still manages to prioritize us. I never feel like we’re second fiddle at all.”

Lauren and Chris started dating in 2019 after she appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor. During her time on the reality dating show, she got engaged to Ben Higgins, but they split in 2017 after nearly two years together.

However, she found her happily ever after and married the “Hold You Tight” artist in October 2019, and Lauren gave birth to Dutton two years later in June 2021.