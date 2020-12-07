Happily ever after! Bachelor Nation star Lauren Bushnell married franchise favorite country singer Chis Lane years after her engagement to Ben Higgins following season 20 in 2016.

Mr. and Mrs. Lane tied the knot in October 2019 after roughly a year of dating. At the time, a rep confirmed Chris and Lauren’s relationship to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “It’s brand new and they are enjoying spending time together.”

The reality couple fully enjoyed their first year of marriage. Lauren toured with her hubby, they adopted a second dog and they have been decking out their Nashville home. Their brood is getting bigger during year two because the duo announced on December 6 they are expecting baby No. 1 together.

“A dream … Except I’m not dreaming,” Lauren captioned an Instagram photo of her ultrasound while announcing her pregnancy. “I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you, Jesus! All the glory belongs to you.”

Once Chris and Lauren fell head over heels for each other, it was game over. “I can’t stop smiling,” the former flight attendant wrote via Instagram confirming their engagement in June 2019 after just a few months of dating. “I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine forever. The journey was well worth it.”

Getty Images

Chris opened up about popping the question shortly after she said yes. “I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal … so I decided to keep it pretty casual,” the “Hold You Tight” singer told People at the time. “I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought, I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard. … I was initially worried that doing it on Father’s Day might not be the best move, but her dad, Dave, said that it could only add to his Father’s Day and that’s when I decided Sunday, June 16, was the day.”

Prior to dating Lauren, Chris performed his song “For Her” on Season 21 with Nick Viall one year after Lauren appeared on the show. The Oregon native was engaged to Ben for a year and a half before going their separate ways in May 2017. The former leading man is now engaged to Jessica Clarke.

It looks like everything worked out the way it was supposed to!