Big, big news! Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are growing their family and expecting baby No. 2. The Bachelor alum announced she is pregnant on Monday, June 6, via Instagram.

“Party of 4, coming October 2022,” she captioned a family photo with the country star and their son, Dutton. “I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!”

The “Take You Back Home” singer also shared his excitement in a separate post while throwing an on-brand joke in the caption. “I guess it’s no secret to what’s been goin’ on in the Lane household,” the text read. “Dutty is gonna be a brother!”

Although the pair have yet to reveal the gender of the baby, Lauren seemingly hinted at it in her comment under her husband’s Instagram post. “He [Dutton] can’t keep his hands off her,” she said.

Lauren Lane/Instagram

The reality personality exclusively talked about baby No. 2 plans with Life & Style, sharing that they were planning to have another little one “sooner than later.” The couple wanted to have their children close in age, since that was the family dynamic they had with their siblings growing up.

“I definitely think that we want that for Dutton if we’re able to, hopefully,” she said in the June 2022 interview while explaining that she would hope to have three children.

Lauren also expressed that she “would love a little girl,” but if she ended up with all boys, she’d be ecstatic with that outcome, too. “I truly have loved having a boy. So if we end up trying three, two more times and end up with three boys, like I truly would be so happy,” she admitted.

While they’re patiently awaiting the arrival of baby No. 2, Chris and the former flight attendant are enjoying parenthood with their son, who is turning 1 later this month. Lauren gushed over the “Ain’t Even Met You Yet” artist’s parenting skills, claiming that he’s a “laid back” dad.

“He just is such a great dad and really prioritizes his family, even with a job that can be a little bit crazy and — take him away from our home quite often with touring and stuff,” she said.

“I never feel like we’re second fiddle at all,” she added. “It honestly has just made me fall more in love with Chris, which I didn’t think was possible.”