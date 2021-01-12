Courtesy of Carly Waddell/Instagram

While it’s definitely a tough (and unconventional) journey to find love, some couples have gone all the way in the Bachelor franchise. There is a healthy handful who are still together, including a few special couples who went on to get married and brought the cutest Bachelor Nation babies into the world. Of course, many alums of the shows do have their own kids with people outside of reality TV, but below are the couples who met, found love and had babies in the Bachelor and Bachelorette world.

One of the first couples to grace the Bachelor Nation franchise is Trista and Ryan Sutter. Trista appeared on the first-ever season of The Bachelor in 2002. Unfortunately, she did not get the final rose, but to her luck, she became the first leading lady for The Bachelorette the following year. There is where she met her current hubby, Ryan, whom she’s been with for 16 years.

Fast forward to the present day, and the lovely couple has two kids — pre-teens Maxwell and Blakesley. While the married duo had no problem displaying their relationship to the world all those years ago, they rather their kids stay away from watching those episodes.

“I don’t know if we’ll necessarily pull up the Tubi app and have them watch my season of ‘The Bachelorette,'” Trista told Today in 2019 after her season became available to stream. “Their parents making out? No, we don’t need to be showing them that.”

Ryan couldn’t help but agree with his wife. “I was always so comfortable with the fact it was only available on VHS, so I knew no one was ever going to watch it — and now it’s caught up with technology,” he told the outlet at the time.

Recent Bachelor Nation couples have less luck considering their love stories are documented not only on TV and streaming platforms but also on social media. While the digital age makes it easier for people to stay connected, it also creates less privacy.

“This has always been my favorite part about it — 15 years ago, we were protected by obsolete technology,” Ryan added. Regardless, we’re sure kids will someday appreciate learning about how their parents fell in love!

Keep scrolling to learn more about Bachelor Nation couple’s cutest children.