It’s over. Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell and husband Evan Bass revealed they are separating after three years of marriage on Wednesday, December 23.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the former couple told People in a joint statement. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

The pair are parents to 2-year-old daughter Isabella Evelyn and 13-month-old son Charles Wolf. Evan is also father to three sons from a previous relationship.

Carly, 35, and Evan, 38, were introduced to Bachelor Nation prior to meeting during Paradise. The Texas native appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor to compete for Chris Soules’ heart in 2015. The Tennessee native vied for JoJo Fletcher’s love during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The former flames proved themselves to be an unlikely pair during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 — and their love didn’t come easy. “It was just this thing that was a roller coaster,” Carly told Glamour in 2016. “I broke up with him like five times!”

Evan proposed to the singer during the finale of season 3 of the series. The now-exes tied the knot during a lavish celebration in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in June 2017. There were many Bachelor Nation alums in attendance, such as Jade and Tanner Tolbert, Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe, while host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony.

Courtesy of Carly Waddell/Instagram

Just prior to their destination nuptials, Carly gushed over her future with the erectile dysfunction specialist. “It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again,” she told People at the time. “Because the next part is going to be bliss.”

The pair had been absent from each other’s social media accounts over the last month — but the split is sure to shock fans no matter what.