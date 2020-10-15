Say it ain’t so. Bachelorette stars Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have amicably called it quits, the former couple announced in their own statements on Wednesday, October 14.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, J.P. and I have decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten,” the season 7 starlet, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of them in happier times.

“Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” the ABC alum added. “Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

Rosenbaum, 43, confessed he edited his message multiple times before posting it on social media and yet, still felt the “same level of disbelief and extreme sadness” about their relationship ending after nearly eight years of marriage.

“While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while,” the TV personality continued. “Please know there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage.”

Fans watched the now-exes fall head over heels in love while filming The Bachelorette in 2011. Rosenbaum popped the question to the Maine native during the finale and they tied the knot the following year in December 2012. The former flames share two kids together, Fordham, 6, and 3-year-old daughter Essex.

Although their time as a couple has come to an end, the duo made it clear they will be putting their children first post-split.