They’re here! Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Senna James, on Sunday, June 20 — just four days after revealing son Lux’s name and their monikers are so unique. The Bachelor Nation alum gave birth to her newborn twins on June 12, and they are too precious.

Arie, 29, and Lauren, 29, announced Lux’s name via YouTube less than a week after his birth. The parents have not said what the inspiration was behind his adorable name, but the Latin word “lux” means “light.” The parents initially held off on revealing their daughter’s name, as she had to remain in the hospital after the babies were born prematurely.

Their baby girl was allowed to come home on Saturday, June 19. The following day, the couple celebrated by revealing her name via Instagram. “Senna james + lux jacob,” Lauren captioned a photo of her newborn babies posing with their arms interlocked while laying on a blanket. The name Senna is of Arabic origin meaning “brightness,” according to NameBerry.

Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

The reality TV couple, who met during season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, teased the names of their new bundles of joy during Lauren’s baby shower in April. Arie threw a “surprise” party for his wife at the time and a marquee sign reading, “Baby L & S,” was the focal point of the event. However, they publicly kept the names hush-hush until after the twins’ birth.

Arie and Lauren announced via YouTube they were expecting twins in December 2020 following the couple suffering a devastating miscarriage earlier that year.

“It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Lauren captioned a photo of her, Arie and their daughter, Alessi, who was wearing a “big sister” tee. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months … right now is no different. So so grateful.” She also included a rainbow emoji to honor the child they lost.

One month later, they revealed the sex of the twins, a boy and a girl, during an adorable gender reveal with blue and pink cotton candy.

“Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER [and] a baby SISTER,” the Virginia Beach native gushed via Instagram while sharing snapshots taken by talented photographer Jennifer Griffith of Griffith Imaging. “We couldn’t be more excited!” For his part, Arie added, “BOY! GIRL! How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?! So excited to meet the @luyendyktwins.”

The race car driver and Shades of Rose designer are amazing at choosing unique names for their little ones. Arie and Lauren welcomed their oldest child, daughter Alessi Ren, in May 2019. They previously explained they created Alessi’s moniker on their own.

“It was a name we kind of tweaked into something unique,” Lauren told Entertainment Tonight before giving birth to baby No. 1. “We don’t really know anybody who’s named that.”

Congrats to the new family of five!