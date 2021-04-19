Couple goals! Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. threw pregnant wife Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) a “surprise” baby shower on Sunday, April 18, three months before the Bachelor Nation babe is due to give birth to twins.

“I got her good! Threw [Lauren] a surprise baby shower today … She’s so cute,” the former leading man, 39, captioned a video of Lauren, 29, in tears over the unexpected outdoor party in the backyard of their Scottsdale, Arizona, home. “You look so beautiful! [I’m] happy I could surprise you,” the realtor wrote in a separate post.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more surprised,” the Virginia Beach native confessed in Arie’s video.

It appears the couple, who met during season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, already have names picked out for their fraternal twins because a large marquee sign reading, “Baby L & S,” was the focal point of the party. Lauren and Arie revealed on January 19 they are having a boy and a girl, so time will tell what their adorable monikers will be. They also share daughter Alessi, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

Arie gave an update on their expectant bundles of joy via Instagram the same day while sharing a gorgeous bump photo of Lauren on their Luyendyk Twins Instagram page.

“29 weeks! Today, we spent the day celebrating you two. I was so happy to surprise mom with a baby shower, and she had no idea!” the lengthy post read. “This past week was a tough one for her, so I thought this would be the best way to put a smile on her face. You have so many people out here that already love you so much and can’t wait to meet you!”

The proud dad revealed they were also able to “see [their] little faces” during the ultrasound, and they “look so dang cute.”

“I have to say, I see a lot of your big sister in those pictures, but trust me, she’s cute so that’s a good thing,” the post continued. “Also, baby girl, you are facing down now, so we are crossing our fingers your brother will flip, too! … We’ll, hopefully, see you in nine weeks!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Arie and Lauren’s baby shower!