From drama to happily ever after! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham had a rough start after the Bachelor star’s engagement to Becca Kufrin during the season 22 finale, but they worked through it and are now married with a child.

Lauren was the runner-up but was eliminated by Arie during the final rose ceremony. “I wanted it so bad for us, but there was something that was holding me back and I can’t go through with it … I gave it everything I had to see if it could work. I did fall in love with you,” the racecar driver told the Virginia Beach native at the time.

Becca then said yes to the proposal, but their bliss didn’t last long. Less than two months later, Arie ended things during one of their “happy couple weekends,” where the winning duo met up at a private residence with producers prior to the season finale airing. ABC aired the unedited breakup and it was … awkward.

Although viewers were skeptical about Arie’s feelings after his quick switch, the Shades of Rose designer was all in. They were married the following year and had their daughter, Alessi, a few months later.

That’s not to say their rocky beginning didn’t impact their romance. Lauren and Arie opened up about the situation while responding to fan assumptions on YouTube.

“I don’t necessarily think there are insecurities about our relationship, but it’s something that’s definitely affected me long term,” the Bachelor Nation babe explained during the August 1 vlog in response to a question about the two having uncertainty over how their relationship began.

Arie added that the uncomfortable situation “was something that we really had to talk about and really get through together.” He said, “I think that it’s something that made us stronger when we got back together. I don’t have insecurities now and I never did.”

Surprisingly, Lauren noted she “contributed” to the way their season ended because of her reluctance to open up about her feelings.

“I wasn’t telling him what he needed to hear to make him feel secure in our relationship. So, I waited until the very last day to spill the beans,” she recalled. “Everything was already happening when I decided to tell him, and at that point, the ship had already sailed with the show. They all knew the plan, so it was hard to go back on it at that point. So, then when he got home and he was alone, he was like I need to make this right.”

We’re sure glad he did! Keep scrolling for a full look at their full relationship timeline from The Bachelor to now.