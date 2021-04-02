Lauren and Arie/YouTube

Tropical move! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) revealed on Friday, April 2, that they are moving to Hawaii and gave fans an incredible tour of their brand-new home before they officially move their belongings.

“Excited to share with you that we bought a second home in Hawaii,” read the description of the YouTube video the 29-year-old and her husband, 39, posted to their couples’ channel. “We just closed on the house today, we just got the keys and we’re about to walk into it for the first time as the new homeowners,” Lauren gushed in the footage before showing off the Maui home.

The proud parents gave a walking tour of the property, including the lavish deck on the front of the home, a spacious kids’ playroom, a sprawling living room with tons of natural light that connects to a dining room and a trendy corner kitchen hub.

In August 2020, the Virginia native opened up to Life & Style about rehauling their Scottsdale, Arizona, home, which they moved into in two months prior. “We just moved into a new house a couple of months ago,” she explained at the time. “So, we’re working on renovating the house we’re living in, and that’s a huge undertaking in itself.”

“Our house that we’re living in now is really modern on the exterior, but the interior is more I guess country. So, we’re just trying to make the interior match the exterior,” she raved about the residence. “So yeah, we’re going to stick to mostly neutrals but we’re going to make it more modern.” It is unclear if the couple will move to Hawaii full-time or maintain the Scottsdale pad and travel back and forth.

Lauren and Arie — who met during season 22 of The Bachelor — moved to Scottsdale from Phoenix, Arizona, where they purchased a home in 2018. The happy couple wed in January 2019 and welcomed daughter Alessi that May. Following a tragic miscarriage in May 2020, the dynamic duo revealed they were expecting twins, a boy and a girl, eight months later.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Arie and Lauren’s new Hawaii family home!