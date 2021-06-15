The Sweetest Pair! All the Photos of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Twins So Far

… And just like that, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham went from a family of three to a family of five! The Bachelor Nation sweethearts welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, on June 12.

“@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great, and everything went smoothly,” Arie, who also shares daughter Alessi with Lauren announced via Instagram. “Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”

The season 22 Bachelor followed up on June 14 by sharing the very first photos of their twins on social media. “Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment,” Arie gushed, also via Instagram. “She is the strongest woman I know and I’m lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!”

Of course, it didn’t take long for the congratulations to start rolling in, especially from other members of Bachelor Nation. “So happy for your family! They are absolutely perfect,” Jade Roper commented. “Beautiful double trouble. Congratulations, my friend,” former franchise host Chris Harrison added.

Arie and Lauren, who tied the knot in January 2019, announced they were expecting in December 2020 with an emotional post. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Lauren wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past three months … right now is no different. So, so grateful.”

Seven months prior, the Virginia native sadly suffered a miscarriage. “We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for,” the pair shared on YouTube in May.

“We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you!” Lauren and Arie added. “But also, because we hope that by talking about this, we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”

Although the proud parents have yet to reveal their twins’ names, we look forward to more precious family moments.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the photos of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s twins so far!