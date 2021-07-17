Babies’ room! Bachelor couple Arie and Lauren Luyendyk gave fans an inside look at newborn twins Lux and Senna‘s sweet nursery on Friday, July 16.

The proud dad, 39, shared a set of six photos of the gorgeous room to his Instagram. “Can’t believe this all came together the day @laurenluyendyk went into labor,” he gushed in the caption. “Check out the @luyendyktwins nursery! Love the overall design by @potterybarnkids.”

The same day, the happy couple — who met during season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018 and subsequently got engaged — shared a YouTube video on their channel about the nursery, which included behind-the-scenes clips of the space being designed and built. The bedroom’s door is a classy black and chevron print barn-style door, which Arie revealed via his Instagram Stories that Lauren found “on Pinterest” and then had custom made.

The dynamic duo, who got married in Hawaii in January 2019, welcomed their twins on June 11, and the former race car driver announced their arrival the following day. “@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly,” Arie gushed via his Instagram Stories. “Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”

Three days after revealing they had welcomed their newborns, the Shades of Rose founder revealed their daughter Senna would have to stay behind in the hospital to be monitored further. “Today is so bittersweet. Little sis has to stay behind for now,” Lauren wrote on Instagram on June 15. “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this. [Please] say prayers for our girl. [Two thirds] of my heart right here.”

In another YouTube video on their channel, Lauren spoke with a hospital nurse to get more information as to why Senna would need to be observed. “Babies transition really quickly during the first 12 hours of life,” the healthcare pro explained in the video. “Some babies need it for a couple days. Just depends. When the doctor comes back over and if she’s still needing respiratory support for a few more hours, she might get a chest X-ray just to see a better picture of what’s going on.”

The proud parents, who welcomed first child Alessi in May 2019, brought their baby girl home from the hospital on June 19.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of newborn twins Lux and Senna’s sweet nursery!